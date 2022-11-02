Watch: Video of Lion’s Day Out With Cubs is Too Cute to Ignore

The Internet has so many adorable videos of animals enjoying the wild. Whether they are interacting with humans or goofing around. A clip of a lion taking his kids for a stroll is making rounds on the internet. The video shared by businessman Tansu Yegen on Twitter opens with the king of the jungle casually walking towards the unidentified object until his four little ones approached it. After a second, the lion slowly started running in the wide terrain at a slow pace so that the cubs could catch up with him.

The cubs can be seen running behind their father at their own pace. The caption of the 29-second-video read: “Dad’s day out with kids."

The internet is having a gala time reacting to the video. One of the users wrote, “Awww…LOL! The ‘ole man… can’t deal anymore… He still continues to ‘check them out’… making sure they’re ok…lol…but, he needs a little rest…"

Another person said, “Dad’s gotta take kids out!"

One more person quipped, “Mufasa doesn’t want anything to do with the kids cos he’s literally running away."

Another user mentioned, “Hurry up kids, the film about Big Cats will start soon."

The video has crossed more than 2.2 million views since it was uploaded.

Earlier, a wholesome video of a lion club trying to wake his father was viral. The cub walked toward the sleeping lion and climbed on its back. The little one then begins to nuzzle the lion around the neck but to no avail. The confused cub appeared to be running out of ideas. He then climbed down to try something else.

After a split second, the cub once again tries by licking his father’s face but after the failed attempt he sits beside him contemplating his next move. However, at the end of the video, the lion woke up.

