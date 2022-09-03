Watch: Video of Man Bathing King Cobra and Rattlesnake Will Leave You Baffled

Snakes are one of the most feared reptiles. Out of the various species of snakes, the king cobra is considered to be the most dangerous one. A rattlesnake seconds the list. According to the World Health Organization, each year, about 81,000 to 1,38,000 people die due to snake bites. While some people maintain their safe distance from the snakes, others seem to be unafraid of these slithering animals. A video that was uploaded 3 years back on YouTube, by a channel named Chandler’s Wild Life, is again going viral. The video shows a man putting up a daredevil stunt by bathing two of the most feared serpents - a king cobra and a rattlesnake.

The video opens with Chandler, a licensed wildlife worker, taking out a box from a snake cage. As he lifts the lid of the box, a gigantic king cobra is seen coiled inside it. Chandler with his deft hands picks up the reptile from the box and slips it into a tub filled with water.

Next, the man shifts his attention to the rattlesnake that can be seen curled up at one corner of its cage. Using a curved stick, Chandler slowly brings the rattlesnake out from its place, lifts it up gently, and places the reptile in another water-filled tub.

Chandler then picks up the dumps from the snakes’ cages and flushes them into the toilet. After 30 minutes, he takes out the snakes from the bath tubs and puts them back in their cages.

Chandler’s dangerous feat was not missed by the viewers, who lauded Chandler’s bravery in the comments section. One user wrote, “I like this guy, despite basically handling two venomous snakes he’s still joking around and having fun." A second one said, “If this Guy stops making videos one day we know why."

This is, however, not the first time a man was seen bathing venomous snakes. Another viral video that made netizens scared showed a man pouring water on a snake and even offering it some to drink. Surprisingly, the snake did not show any aggressive behavior.

