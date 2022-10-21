Watch: Video of Man Dancing Underwater With a Shark is Viral For All The Right Reasons

We often come across videos that feature humans showing their love for animals in a unique and heart-touching way. Whether it’s their own pets or animals in the wild, their videos are always cute and often go viral due to their uniqueness. One such video, which features a man dancing with a shark underwater in an aquarium, has gone viral on Twitter.

The video was posted on October 18 in the comments section of another tweet that featured a video of a man dancing with a crocodile while being half-submerged in water. The man in the comments showed a man in a proper underwater outfit dancing elegantly with a shark while other sea creatures float around him. The video also features a romantic song playing in the background to set the mood right.

Advertisement

The 16-second footage felt rather peaceful as the dance moves looked extra-smooth underwater. Since being published, the video has received over 98.5k views and over 5.3k likes.

The video it was commented on has more than 1.49 crore views and both videos are visual spectacles. While most of us find crocodiles and sharks to be scary predators, these videos are a much more positive representation of the animals.

The man and shark video had multiple reactions in the comments. Most people saw the video in a positive light.

A user commented, “Oh this Lil Mermaid rework is going to be amazing."

Advertisement

Another man wrote, “Honestly would trust the shark a lot more than the gator," suggesting that he would prefer to be in the second scenario rather than the first.

A third took a movie reference and said, “I’m going to tell my kids this is The Shape Of Water." The Shape Of Water also showed romance between an intellectual sea creature and a woman which made it a perfect reference for the video.

Read all the Latest Buzz News and Breaking News here