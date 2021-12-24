WATCH: Video of Old Man's 'Super Cool' Toy Train Proves that Age is Just a Number

Age is just a number if you are young at heart and this recent viral video of a grandpa playing with his ‘super cool’ toy train proves exactly that. While the world usually typecasts older people with serious stuff, the man is busy flaunting his toy train sets. To be honest, his joy after playing with the trains has tempted to get us our own set. The video, originally posted on Reddit, starts off with the man imitating the sound of a train horn by blowing into an instrument. He then turns on the switches placed in front of him, and the trains start moving.

“Grandfather showing off his super cool trains," read the caption posted along with the video.

Advertisement

Watch it here:

Since being posted online a couple of days ago, grandpa’s toy trains have garnered over 62 thousand upvotes along with several comments from the netizens.

Sharing their reaction, users said that the old man had figured out the secret to happiness and longevity in life.

“That’s what life is about. Not work, not social expectations, but that one small moment of joy, no judgement just happiness," wrote a user in his reaction while another compared the man’s joy to that of a kid.

Netizens added that the video was a pure delight to watch, and it left them with a smile on their faces

What are your thoughts?

Earlier, a similar video of an old man’s joyful dance on the street had created quite a sensation on the internet, Posted online by award-winning author Giles Paley-Phillips on Twitter, the video showed an old man dressed in a black overcoat and hat showing his dance moves on the tunes played by a musician on the street. The old man matches in steps in sync with the tunes played by the musicians and presents a pure visual delight.

Advertisement

The video received over 6 lakh views and nearly 25 thousand likes on Twitter.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.