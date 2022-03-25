WATCH: Video of Tamil Nadu Students Drinking Beer in Bus Goes Viral

The video of students consuming alcohol in a bus at Chengalpattu in Tamil Nadu has gone viral. The clip showing a group drinking beer is believed to have been recorded by a student. A report in India Today says that the video was thought to be an old one initially, but later it was confirmed that it’s recent. The students are from a government school in Chengalpattu. They were travelling from Thirukazhukundram to Thachur. The district education official said that their department has taken note of the incident and police are conducting an investigation, said the India Today report.

Watch the video here:

In another incident, a 9-year-old boy narrowly escaped being run down by a bus while trying to enter a busy road on a bicycle. The incident happened at Chorukkala near Taliparamba in Kannur. It happened on the evening of Sunday, March 20, and people rushed to see if the boy was okay as soon as the bus ran over the bicycle. The boy reportedly didn’t sustain any serious injury and escaped the accident unharmed. A video of the incident has gone viral on social media. The CCTV footage starts with moving traffic and nothing unusual happening. Seconds later, the boy on the bicycle crashes into a bike heading in the direction towards the CCTV. He is then thrown to the end of the road just before a bus runs over his bicycle. This series of incidents happen within seconds and one can see how lucky the boy was. If he hadn’t been thrown to the end of the road, he would have been run over.

