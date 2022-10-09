WATCH: Video Shows 'Sleepy Bride' Dozing Off During Wedding

Marriage is a special occasion for every bride. However, as special as it may be, at times, it can be extremely tiring to stay up all night, decked up in a heavy lehenga. Such was the case of this one bride who fell asleep during her wedding. A video which has been uploaded on Instagram handle batteredsuitcase shows a bride dozing off, wearing her wedding attire and jewels. “Here comes the sleepy bride (Me). When it’s already 0630 in the morning & the wedding is still going on," read the caption of the video.

In the video, the bride can be seen dressed in a beautiful red and orange lehenga and sitting on a sofa. The groom is standing right beside her. Her friends recorded the video of the ‘sleepy bride’ as she is completely unaware of what is happening. Have a look:

The video has left the netizens in splits. “Same thing happened with me in my wedding also," wrote an Instagram user. Another person wrote, “Cutest bride and relatable I can relate totally to it."

Meanwhile, in another wedding story, a video which was shared by Humans of Bombay showed Priyanka the bride, who was all dolled up for her wedding ceremony and holding her grandfather’s hand and also carrying her father’s photograph as she heads towards the mandap.

“I was nine when passed away. But even in those few years I spent with him, I saw him as the man who gave it his all for his daughter. I loved mangoes and as the summers would set in, he would always walk into the house with a box full of them. That’s how loving he was! But in his last two years when he was diagnosed with Cancer, he spent most of his time on his bed, resting but even then he’d always ask about me," she said.

Priyanka also stated that she missed him terribly after he died. Her mother started looking after their shop and along with her brothers, she would also help in the shop. She also mentioned that her grandfather raised her. “I knew him as a very strict man around whom kids were scared to play. But after Papa, he had become soft," she added.

