Watch: Villagers Stop Harvesting Crop to Reunite Five Jungle Cats With their Mother

A clip from the rescue operation of five Jungle Cat (Felis chaus) cubs has gone viral on social media. The viral video posted by Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer Parveen Kaswan on Twitter shows how the cubs were rescued from an agricultural farm and later reunited with their mother. Farmers who were harvesting their fields found the cubs and informed the officials and concerned authorities. The officials took steps to reunite cubs with their mother. Kaswan informed that Jungle Cat is a protected species. IFS Kaswan, who regularly tweets information related to forests, agriculture and animals, has shared a Twitter thread containing pictures and videos of the rescue operation of the cubs. Kaswan began the Twitter threat by posting a 1.20-minute clip of the rescued cubs.

Advertisement

The video featured five cubs lying on a field. A close-up shot of one of the cubs was also available. It also highlighted how farmers and local people in the area helped authorities in the rescue of cubs.

In the second tweet of the thread, Kaswan informed that cubs, who somehow got separated from their mother, were “so small" and it was impossible for them to survive without their mom. The officials decided to reunite the cubs with their mother. He said that the area was “cordoned off" after support from villagers who stopped harvesting for the time being.

Kaswan mentioned that camera traps were also established in the area.

Later in the night, the mother of all the five cubs came to the field and took them to a forest area, IFS official said while sharing an image of the mother cat in the tweet.

Advertisement

In a subsequent tweet of the thread, Kaswan shared the picture of “undisturbed" farm land and said, “By 2 PM, all things were in place."

Kaswan ended the threat on a funny note. He mentioned that the mother of cubs was forced to do “some overtime" but she managed to shift the cubs to the forest “within a few hours."

The rescue clip posted by Kaswan on Wednesday has gone viral on the microblogging website with over 46,000 likes. Bollywood actor Raveena Tandon and several other Twitter praised the rescue team for helping the cubs reunite with the mother.

According to the Zoology department of the University of Michigan, Jungle Cats breed twice a year and produce litters of 3 to 6 kittens. They are not completely weaned until 15 weeks old.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.