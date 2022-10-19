Watch: Viral Video Of Glass Octopus Leaves Internet In Wonder

The marine ecosystem is full of bizarre and mysterious creatures. More than 80% of the ocean remains unexplored to date, suggests National Geographic. The creatures living deep down in the vast oceans are still alien to us. A video of one such marine creature has recently left the Internet in wonder.

Posted by The Oxygen Project on Twitter, the caption of the tweet read, “The glass octopus (Vitreledonella Richardi) is a very rarely seen cephalopod found in tropical and subtropical waters around the world. These beautiful creatures are found in the deep sea where sunlight doesn’t reach," The video was shared on the occasion of World Octopus Day (October 8).

The video shows an almost-transparent octopus floating in the sea, and the visuals are stunning. With glowing yellow spots and its internal organs clearly visible, the octopus is seen floating peacefully in the blue waters.

Upon watching the video, Twitter users expressed their astonishment at the beauty of marine life in the comment section of the viral video. One user shed some light on the species of the octopus and wrote, “They’re also so clear as glass that you can see their nerves and digestive tract. Their appearance is camouflaged, and this ability will protect them from attack."

Another user commented, “The definition of the development of life is seen in the sea itself…"A third user remarked, “Wow! What a great job you guys have."

According to Ocean Conservancy’s official website, the beautiful cephalopod is very rarely seen as it is found at a depth of around 3,000 feet, where even sunlight cannot reach. They can grow up to 1.5 feet long and live for about 2-5 years.

The viral video’s original source can also be found on the website. It was reportedly shot using a remotely operated vehicle (ROV), named ‘SuBastian’, to observe and study the rarely-seen glass octopus.

