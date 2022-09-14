WATCH: Viral Video Shows Elephants, Stuck in Mud For Two Days, Being Rescued in Kenya

A video which is now going viral shows the rescue saga of an elephant. Uploaded by LinkedIn user Lenka Love, the video shows an elephant who is being rescued from the mud. Sometimes when elephants are searching for water, they venture into drying dams and become stuck in the mud. “That is what happened to these two female elephants. They had been stuck in the mud for at least two days before they were discovered. Thankfully they were saved in a joint operation," read the caption.

According to Sheldrick Wildlife Trust, the incident happened on September 3 after Wildlife Works received footage of two elephants stuck in a drying dam. They were located in the southern reaches of Kenya, near the Tanzania border.

The organisation first established if the elephants were alive. Have a look:

“We immediately mobilised our helicopter, picking up Dr Limo of the SWT/KWS Tsavo Mobile Vet Unit and Wildlife Works senior management before heading south. Wildlife Works had organised vehicles to meet us at the scene, which would be vital in pulling the elephants out," said the organisation.

It further states that this is an “all-too-common situation" during a drought. In their quest for water, elephants venture into drying dams and become stuck in the mud. Confronted with slick floors and sticky terrain, they are unable to propel themselves to standing. Also, without help, it becomes a lethal situation.

During the operation, one of the vehicles broke. However, once the situation was likely, straps were finally secured and the tractor was put into position. In their official blog, the organisation said, “With an almighty pull, the female was freed from her muddy trap and dragged onto terra firma. Much like the first elephant, she promptly got to her feet and ran off into the wilderness. Both should be completely fine — and, we hope, a bit wiser about the perils of drying mud."

