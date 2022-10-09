WATCH: Viral Video Shows Women Playing Kabaddi in Saree

Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer Awanish Sharan took to his official Twitter handle and shared a video of women playing kabaddi in saree. The video has now gone viral and garnering attention on social media. “Are we less than anyone!!! Women’s Kabaddi in Chhattisgarhia Olympics." read the caption of the video. In the video, the women can be seen playing kabaddi with utter conviction like any other player.

However, the only difference is that they are doing this while wearing a saree. The women’s head are also seen covered with a pallu. Spectators can be seen cheering the players. Have a look:

Since uploaded, the video has garnered 303K views. “Very good recreational activity, every should follow this," commented a Twitter user. Another person wrote, “Hum kisise Kum nahi Village women playing #Kabaddi #Chhattisgarh."

Meanwhile, earlier, Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra shared her pictures playing football in a saree at the Krishnanagar MP Cup Tournament. In the images, the MP can be seen wearing a reddish-orange coloured saree with sports shoes and a pair of sunglasses.

“Fun moments from the final of the Krishnanagar MP Cup Tournament 2022. And yes, I play in a saree," read the caption of the pictures. In one of the images, she can be also seen as a goalkeeper.

In the background, few people can be seen looking at the MP. Sharmistha Mukherjee, politician, and daughter of the former President Of India Pranab Mukherjee, was one of the people to comment. She wrote, “Cool! Love the shot." One Twitter user wrote, “You are true inspiration in our country. Just Fatafati."

