WATCH: Vishal Garg, CEO of Better.com, Fires 900 Employees over Zoom Call

Vishal Garg, the CEO of Better.com, fired 900 employees on a Zoom call, and the video has gone viral. In the video, the CEO of the online mortgage company said that they were laying off roughly 9 percent of its total workforce (10,000). The employees affected by this decision are mainly from India and the US. “If you are on this call, you are part of the unlucky group that is being laid off. Your employment here is being terminated effective immediately," Garg can be heard saying. He also mentioned that this is the second time he is doing this and that he had cried the first time. While he talks, an employee can be heard saying “You got to be kidding me," and “this is not real…I can’t believe this." Though the CEO was heard saying that he was laying of 15 percent of their workforce, a company spokesperson later clarified that it was 9 percent, said a report in TechCrunch.

Watch the video here:

Here is a transcript of what Garg said: “I come to you with not great news. The market has changed, as you know, and we have to move with it in order to survive so that hopefully, we can continue to thrive and deliver on our mission. This isn’t news that you’re going to want to hear. But ultimately it was my decision. And I wanted you to hear from me. It’s been a really, really challenging decision to make."

“This is the second time in my career I’m doing this and I do not want to do this. The last time I did it, I cried. This time, I hope to be stronger. We are laying off about 15% of the company for a number of reasons — the market, efficiency and performances and productivity."

“You will receive an email from HR…All US employees will receive four weeks of severance, one month of full benefits and two months of cover-up for which the company will pay the premium."

Viewers were left aghast by the video and empathised with the employees who were laid off.

TechCrunch had reported earlier that Better.com was getting a cash infusion from its backers sooner than expected. Blank-check company Aurora Acquisition Corp. and SoftBank decided to amend the terms of their financing agreement to provide Better with half of the $1.5 billion they committed immediately instead of waiting until the deal closes.

