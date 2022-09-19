WATCH: Visuals Show Enormous Explosion Erupting in Sun's Atmosphere

A video that recently surfaced on social media claims to show the Sun fostering some nerve-racking phenomenon. The Sun, time and again, witnesses coronal mass ejections (CMEs) differing in the degrees of the intensity. While some CMEs are only detectable but not effective, some are so extreme that the effects of the phenomenon are also observed on Earth.

In the clip that is now going viral, the Sun’s surface is seen blistering with myriad gases at high temperatures and suddenly erupting in a giant explosion. The intensity of the explosion is evident by the shockwaves that it leaves behind. Quite similar, but definitely stronger, than the ones produced by nuclear explosions, the shockwaves on the Sun are seen expanding rapidly before merging with the surface.

The caption accompanying the clip, on Reddit, read, “The magnitude of this shockwave following an explosion at the sun during a solar flare is beyond comprehension." Watch the scary clip here:

Since being shared, the video has managed to accumulate myriad reactions and almost 15,000 upvotes. Netizens were shocked to see the magnanimity of the shockwaves that the explosion churned out.

One user wrote, “Yeah that shock wave is bigger than Earth as a whole." Another user chimed in and said, “I was wondering in volume displacement, how much Earth it would be worth. Do you have any idea?" “The more I see things like this, the more I am convinced that the universe is just loads of magic happening at once," commented one user. “That shockwave would literally disintegrate the entire planet," said another.

Although not confirmed, the visuals might be of the explosion that NASA’s STEREO-A spacecraft recorded on September 5. The explosion caused a significant CME and resulted in the eruption of enormous amounts of plasma and magnetic activity from the Sun’s atmosphere. The explosion was located on the far side of the sun.

