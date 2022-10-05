WATCH: Waiter's Amusing Serving Prank is Giving Netizens a Laugh Riot

A hilarious video which is currently going viral on social media is giving a laugh riot to the netizens. Uploaded by Twitter user D Prasanth Nair, the video shows a waiter presenting food to its customer in an amusing manner. While serving, almost every time he pretends as if the food is about to fall on the customers. No matter how many times he does it, he somehow manages to get his way around all his customers.

The uploader has put the video with a very important message signifying that every job can bring a smile to people’s face, if you try. “An individual if he /she wants, can make any job interesting and bring a smile to others," read the caption of the video. Have a look:

Since uploaded, the video has managed to gather nearly 6K views. Tweeples can also be seen retweeting the video with their own captions. “This is so enjoyable," a person wrote. Another person wrote, “Couldn’t stop laughing!"

Meanwhile, earlier, in another waiter story, a video shared by Twitter user Hatinder Singh deeply angered the netizens. The video featured a couple of kids sitting at a restaurant. However, after a few moments, they were shooed away by a waiter. The video was shot at a Sbarro outlet. “Don’t know about the place but if these kids have paid for something they should be allowed to sit inside. But the way the waiter is pushing them out and kids looking at each other shows, we see the financial status of a person and decide how much respect to give," read the caption of the video. It is still unclear if the kids ordered something or were just randomly sitting there.

