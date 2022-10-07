WATCH: Washington Museum Shark Tank Prank Leaves Visitor Startled, Makes Him Jump in Fear

Embarrassing situations and unfortunate videos sometimes go on to make some of the best content on the Internet. It makes netizens laugh by also teaching them what not to do to avoid similar circumstances. One such embarrassing clip that’s recently doing the rounds on the internet belongs to a man’s reaction to a digital display of a shark tank. The funny video was clicked at the Internation Spy Museum in Washington DC. The shark tank featured in the video clip is a virtual display that comes along with a warning sign about not touching the glass.

The warning sign is a similar display that one comes across in a zoo or an aquarium exhibit for security reasons. But ignoring the warning signs, there are many curious beings who’ll exactly do what is not asked of them or prohibited from performing. One such curious man, who visited the museum and was intrigued after watching the virtual display of the shark tank. Even after reading the warning sign about not tapping on the glass, the man manages to do just that and not once but multiple times. After the initial taps, the man in the blue hoodie and black shorts gains more confidence and goes on a tap harder. The installation instantly then switches to a shark attack with a big crack in the glass. The sudden and scary change makes the man jump and land on the floor. The camera person who was recording the video also gets quite startled by the prank. Watch the viral video below:

Within less than a day, the clip has amassed over 62 thousand likes on the photo-sharing application. A barrage of netizens who’ve visited the museum took to the comment section of the post to share their similar experience. A user wrote, “Even though you know that the jumpscare is coming, you don’t know how. This is why it can get you still. Like it got me." Another commented, “They need a hidden camera so we can see everyone’s reactions." One more laughed, “Haha so obvious but still gets you." Meanwhile, a netizen added, “Nearly launched my phone across the bus."

So, next time when you come across a warning sign, think twice and tap or touch at your own risk.

