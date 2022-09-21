Watch: Well-Trained Dog Wipes Mouth With Towel After Drinking Water, Netizens Astonished

If you are an owner of a dog, you must agree that training them is a Herculean task. When you bring home a puppy, the first few months go by in a daze. You have to devote your time to teaching the canine some basic disciplines like sitting on command, controlling their bowel movement, and others alike.

However, one particular owner seems to have taken the job of dog-parenting quite seriously. A recent viral video that has spread a wave of astonishment in the Internet community shows a perfectly trained canine, almost imitating a human.

Shared on the micro-blogging site Twitter, by an account named Buitengebieden, the video depicts a pitbull wiping its mouth in a towel after drinking water. Netizens can’t seem to stop gushing over the perfectly disciplined dog.

“Dog has learned to dry his mouth after drinking…" read Buitengebieden’s tweet.

The now-viral video opens with a black pitbull, drinking water from a steel bowl from a stand. The owner of the canine has cleverly attached another bowl wrapped in a towel, beside the previous one. Upon being commanded, the pitbull very efficiently walks towards the towel-laden bowl.

The adorable doggo then gently places its mouth on the towel. It waits for some time to let the few drops of water dripping from its mouth soak in the towel. After drying its mouth, the well-trained dog walks away.

Twitter users couldn’t help themselves from landing in the comment section to show their sheer amazement toward the compliant dog. “How cute," wrote one user. “Amazing, I have two that need to learn that!" exclaimed another.

The adorable pitbull has won the hearts of plenty of dog lovers, evident from the whopping 9.7 million views and over 334.8k likes on the post.

