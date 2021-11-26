WATCH: West Bengal Man's Easy Instagram Tutorials Can Teach You How to Draw

A talented art teacher from West Bengal is winning hearts and getting appreciation for his short and amazing art tutorials that he frequently shares on social media. Chandan, an art teacher at the Indira Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya, Bhadreswar, Hooghly West Bengal, shares short tutorials of various art subjects and makes it look like a cakewalk. His tutorials also contain a few tricks that can make drawing day to day objects easier. His Instagram account, which goes by the name ‘Chandan Art Academy,’ has racked up almost 6 lakh followers. His bio also boasts 30 lakh followers on TikTok. Chandan draws all kinds of things ranging from animals, humans, caricatures, cartoons, and birds. He even tries his hands at calligraphy and does it perfectly.

Let us start with this talented man’s most viral video. In the short reel, he draws a hand with a raised index finger. He uses chalk and his blessed hand to make the drawing. The video has racked up more than 2.4 crore views and has been liked by roughly 10 lakh social media users. For the background music, he uses a viral Instagram reel song.

Advertisement

Take a look:

The reel’s comment section was stormed by netizens who were amazed to see Chandan’s steady hands and the impeccable sketch. The video got comments like, “Sir, you are awesome,” “What a talent,” and “Now that’s called art.”

Another interesting fact about Chandan is that he is ambidextrous. The art teacher shared a video to mark the amazing feat of gaining 5 lakh followers and sketched a picture of joined hands with both hands, and thanks netizens for appreciating his talent.

Watch:

Here’s another clip that he shared on the occasion of Diwali. The hand coordination is truly amazing.

Advertisement

Chandan not only draws on boards but can paint beautiful walls. In this clip, we can see ‘Life’ written on it, and Chandan converts the word into a wonderful picture of a family.

Are you as amazed as we are?

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.