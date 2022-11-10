Watch: Wild Bear Grabs Girl By The Shirt As She Tries To Click Selfie

Taking selfies and posting them on social media is common these days. There’s no harm in taking selfies, but if a person risks their life while doing so — acting out of carelessness — that might land them in trouble. One such incident, which is making rounds on the internet, is that of a girl posing with wild animals in a zoo.

In the video, the girl can be seen sitting very close to a bear and a lioness — both of whose cages were adjacent — in an attempt to take a picture with the wild animals. But to her dismay, the bear scares her as it tries to pull her towards itself.

The bear takes out its paws from the cage and grabs the girl’s t-shirt, while she was busy taking a selfie with the lioness. The girl got frightened and stood up without taking a moment. A man who was present there helped her get up and move away from the bear.

Advertisement

An Instagram account named _hasret_kokulum_ shared this video on Instagram. Since being shared, it has garnered more than 43 thousand likes. Moreover, the video has also received over 2.3 million views in a short period.

One user commented, “Life is priceless. He should not be lost by such idiots." Another user wrote, “the bear must also be saying that I will take you for a selfie." One other user also wrote, “People are going blind in the race to take selfies".

Advertisement

The video surfaced all over the internet in no time and the users condemned the girl’s effort to risk her life to take a selfie. Such incidents often take place. It’s high time people understood that selfies weren’t worth risking their life!

Read all the Latest Buzz News here