WATCH: Wild Elephant's Gentle Inspection Breaks Windshield of Public Bus in TN's Nilgiris

A “supervision check" done by one of the most majestic creatures on Earth is getting viral on social media. In the incident coming from the twists-and-turn-filled roads of Munnar, Kerala, an elephant interacted with a public bus and left after gently breaking the windshield even as the passengers recorded the moment.

The video was shared by Indian Administrative Service officer, Supriya Sahu, in which a bus is seen approaching a turn seeing the wild elephant. The bus driver stopped at the sight of the elephant. Knowing full well that seeing an oncoming bus could result in the trunked creature going rogue, the bus driver brought the bus to a halt.

Moments later, the elephant started approaching the bus. This is where the background noise erupted with chitter-chatter while people started recording intently. The elephant started inspecting the screen with its tusk inches away from the fragile glass. A few seconds later, a small crack appears on the windshield while the elephant lifts its trunk as if it was aware that he just pulled an ‘oops’ moment.

The elephant, after cracking the windshield with its tusk, retracted and gave way to the bus to head on its journey.

Watch the video here:

Since being shared, the video has amassed almost 30,000 views and multiple reactions from the netizens. Twitter users praised the driver, with some praising the elephant as well, for maintaining the “cool" in the situation.

One user highlighted how one gentle touch cracked the glass and admitted to being scared just by watching the clip.

Another stated that people should learn “timely patience from the driver."

The clip made this user reminisce about the time he found himself in a similar situation in a small Maruti 800 car.

Here are some more reactions to the tweet:

Apparently, the elephant also has a name and is a known wild jumbo in the area.

What do you think of the video?

