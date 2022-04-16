WATCH: Window Cleaners Suspended Mid-air Terrified by Hovering Falcon

Working on a platform suspended hundreds of feet from the ground to clean windows is a herculean job in itself. But, what if something uninvited makes it even more challenging?. In a video that has gone viral, two window cleaners were left shocked as they were constantly threatened by a bird while they worked. The video shows the cleaners standing on the suspended platform with cables attached to their vest. Suddenly, a falcon flies towards them with significant speed.

Watch the video here:

The bird is flying past them as if to threaten the cleaners. Frightened by the unprovoked attack, the cleaners crouch on the platform and figure out the next move of the bird. “He is trying to kill me," one cleaner can be heard saying. “This is not good. This is not good at all," he adds.

Soon, the falcon again glides near the men, but closer this time. It continues to hover above the cleaners while traumatizing them.

The thrilling video soon raked in nearly 40,000 views on Instagram while also causing the users to speculate the reason behind the attack. One user claimed in the comment section that the predator was a peregrine falcon who was protecting her nest. She further shared that these birds often build their nest on top of high-rise buildings or on an exterior windowsill.

Meanwhile, other users were terrified by the odd incident as one wrote, “Imagine this is your occupation, just to get taken out by a bird." Another highlighted how the cleaners were suspended at significant height but were scared of “a mere flying chicken."

Several other users chimed in and agreed that the bird must be protecting her nest and assumed the cleaners to be a threat to them. “There is a nest near wherever they are that mother is ready bro," one wrote. One amusingly said that he would like to see the reaction of the people inside the building.

