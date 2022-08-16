WATCH: Wisconsin Police Chases Wild Turkey in Hilarious Video

Generally, cases of breaking and entering are hair-raising and ugly, but one such recent case surfacing from Wisconsin resulted in a rib-tickling encounter with the police. The reason for this case being hilarious was because the perpetrator was a wild turkey.

The incident was reported on August 9 from City Walk Apartments in the city of Wausau. Doris Madden, the resident of the flat, got suspicious when she noticed a broken window. Clueless about the cause of the broken window, they called the apartment maintenance, who, upon investigation, found a turkey.

With no intention to catch the wild bird themselves, Doris called up the police station seeking animal control. Due to the shortage of animal control officers, the Wausau Police Department sent their patrol officers instead.

“We have one humane officer, so a lot of times the first response in any call including animal calls are our patrol officers. They just have to try to do the best they can with the information that they have and the equipment available to them," Patrol Captain Todd Baeten, told WSAW-TV.

In the video sourced from the patrol officers’ body cam, the officers were heard discussing their strategy to catch the bird. “I want the gloves and the net, though, is what I am saying," said one officer. To which, another officer replied, “It’s a turkey not a tiger." “It’s going to scratch dude. Have you hunted a turkey before?" said the officer.

Watch the video here:

The officers entered the apartment and then began one of the most hilarious chases of all time. The bird was seen flapping frantically, trying to get away from the two officers, while the men attempted to catch hold of it with the help of a net.

After a few moments of tussling with the turkey, the two officers managed to nab the culprit, to release it in a safe environment later.

