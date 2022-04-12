WATCH: Woman Asks Mother to Walk Her Down the Aisle in Emotional Moment

Walking down the aisle marks an important moment in a woman’s life that she cherishes for the rest of her life. As per tradition, it is the bride’s father who walks her down the aisle on her wedding day. However, a bride-to-be tweaked the tradition a bit by asking her mother, who raised her alone as a single parent, to perform the ritual on her special day. She did that for the sweetest of reasons that will leave you teary-eyed.

A video, uploaded by a reporter on Instagram, captured the delightful moment when the daughter asks her mother to accompany her as she walks down the aisle. “Asking her mom to walk her down the aisle for her wedding today," the caption read.

The video begins with the mother curiously opening an envelope given by her daughter. As soon she reads the note written on it, the mother fails to hold back her tears and later smiles lovingly. The text in the video revealed that the bride-to-be was raised by her single mother. Further, the daughter expressed that she “wouldn’t imagine sharing this moment with anyone else."

Watching the daughter changing the tradition to honour her mother made Instagram users emotional. “There is nothing like the love from a mother!!" one user wrote.

Besides evoking love for mothers, the post also prompted users to share similar sweet tales. One user revealed that her mother walked her down the aisle 24 years ago when she finished her last chemotherapy. “She is my best friend," the user added. Another user even claimed in and shared that she has asked her 26-year-old daughter to accompany her on the big day.

Tell us if you have done anything similar for your loved one.

