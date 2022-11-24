WATCH: Woman Booed for Climbing, Dancing on Ancient Mayan Pyramid in Mexico

The Mayan pyramid in Mexico is one of the most famous monuments in the world. Recently, a woman tourist climbing its steps and dancing on the ancient Mayan pyramid, an act which is illegal in Mexico, left people furious.

The video shared by a page names Fifty Shades of Whey on Twitter shows the woman climbing the top of the Temple of Kukulcán. The security guard is then seen asking her to get down the stairs as climbing is prohibited.

Tourists on the ground who were watching her antics yelled loudly. An angry mob poured water on her, hurled insults, and demanded she is arrested immediately because of her shocking behaviour. The woman is seen being surrounded by the irate throng as she tries to walk through towards the end of the video. Some people hurled bottles of water at her.

Advertisement

Along with the video, the caption read, “A disrespectful tourist climbs an ancient Mayan pyramid in Mexico and gets booed".

Watch the video below:

The video amassed over 8 million views. Several social media users too were upset with her behaviour. One of the users wrote, “Wow. This is beyond disrespectful".

Advertisement

Another user wrote, “Obviously she was wrong to jump the fence and disrespect the monument, but it’s also kind of terrifying how quickly mobs can form. It looked like some people were physically trying to get at her. This is a phenomenon of group behaviour that shouldn’t be treated lightly".

Advertisement

A third user wrote in support of the woman. It read, “The crowd’s behaviour isn’t acceptable either. Surrounding her with phones pointing at her and throwing water bottles. Have someone with authority pull her aside and have a decent conversation about why she shouldn’t be climbing an ancient Mayan pyramid and that’s that. Sheesh".

The Temple of Kukulcán is often referred to as El Templo. The Mesoamerican step-pyramid stands out at the Chichen Itza archaeological site in the Mexican state of Yucatán. It has been declared a UNESCO world heritage site.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here