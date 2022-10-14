Watch: Woman Complains of Eye Pain Only To Find 23 Contact Lenses Stuck In It

It is often advised to ensure removing your contact lenses before going to bed at night. However, have you ever heard of an instance where someone keeps wearing new lenses without taking off the old pair for more than 20 days in a row? Dr Katerina Kurteeva recently came across an extremely rare case in her nearly two-decade-long career as an ophthalmologist.

She had to remove several contact lenses from a woman’s eye as didn’t remove them before going off to sleep every night. While the news is shocking in itself, what’s even more startling is the number of contact lenses removed from the woman’s eye. Dr Katerina had to remove a total of 23 lenses, which were causing immense pain to the woman. The ophthalmologist shared a video of herself gently removing the contact lenses on Instagram and urged everyone to not sleep with their lenses on.

The reel shows the doctor removing one lens at a time from the woman’s eye. The bunch of lenses had formed a greenish mass behind the woman’s eye. Dr Katerina’s followers freaked out at the sight of the piled-up lenses in her patient’s eye. Many suggested that she should quit using contact lenses thereon and wear spectacles instead. Another wrote that the lady should take early precautions or she can be diagnosed with dementia.

A user felt sorry for the woman and commented that she is old and must have not given a thought to the consequences of sleeping with the lenses on. According to Dr Katerina Kurteeva, this woman was a Guinness World Records holder for having the most lenses stuck behind her eye.

Apart from the ophthalmologist, Sharon Copeland, a contact lens optician, also advises people to not sleep with contact lenses on. In an interview with a media portal, Sharon said that this can lead to an infection caused by the bacteria Pseudomonas. It can also lead to dry eyes and permanent blindness. Apart from these problems, lenses also restrict the supply of oxygen to the eyes, which causes ulcers and inflammation. Sharon also shared that even taking a nap wearing contact lenses is a bad idea.

