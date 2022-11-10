WATCH: Woman Dancing Carefree on 'Ishq Tera Tadpaave' is All of Us at Indian Weddings

From birthday parties to weddings or just another fun weekend, celebrations are incomplete without music. Grooving to an upbeat Bollywood song at any celebration is a must for Indians. After all, it is what pulls people to the dance floor. One song that is commonly played during marriage functions to rouse people’s enthusiasm is Tare Gin Gin. Now, a video featuring a woman’s energetic dance on the Punjabi track has gone viral. The woman’s moves combined with her facial expressions are sure to make you miss the dance floor.

In the video, one can see the woman fervently dancing with no care of the world. “Indian wedding Dance be like," read the caption posted with the video.

Her moves astounded the netizens. As a result, the video amassed massive engagement. Instagram users swamped the comment section to appreciate her for her enthusiasm and carefree attitude.

One user commented, “Never ever underestimate aunties. They have been in a trend long back, we think. But they are evergreen." Another user wrote, “She is very excited to enjoy Punjabi music." A third user penned, “Awesome khul kr jindgi jio you are so cute."

“This is called life enjoy without worries even costumes don’t matter," read one of the comments.

However, this is not the only such dance video making rounds on the internet. A similar video from a wedding featured a woman, in her 50s or 60s, owning the dance floor with her moves. The elderly woman won over people’s hearts at the wedding and on social media. She danced to the tunes of Dhol Jageero Da and lifted the spirits of all those around her.

Be it the bride and the groom or the guests at their wedding, the best dance videos often manage to surface on social media and get viral.

