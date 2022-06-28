WATCH: Woman Escapes Death as Giant Coconut Falls on Her While Riding Two-wheeler

In a bone-chilling incident, a woman riding pillion on a two-wheeler cheated death. This was quite evident in a recent video doing the rounds on social media that is coming from Jalan Teluk Kumbar, Malaysia. The video shows a pillion rider being struck with a giant coconut on her helmet. Soon after the coconut fell on the pillion rider’s head, she fell from the two-wheeler onto the road. The footage recorded through a dashcam of a car that was behind the scooter shows how the traffic around the two-wheeler was immediately halted by the onlookers.

The video was shared on Facebook, by the victim’s daughter, Yaya Gani. Along with the video, Gani also shared an update through the caption that read, “Regarding this viral video, yes, the victim is my mother and the one who ran towards the victim is my younger sister." She also mentioned that her mother is doing better and is still being monitored at the hospital. The giant coconut that fell on Gani’s mother left her with a fractured right shoulder, left hand, and two ribs. The Facebook caption also mentioned, “Thank you so much. I ask that everyone pray for my mother’s recovery, thank you very much."

Netizens have been sharing their reaction to the footage. One of the users commented, “God, hopefully, Mama Yaya gets well soon and everything is eased amen."

The video was also shared on Reddit where a viewer commented, “In Hawaii they constantly cut the coconuts off the trees in public areas so this won’t happen." Another comment on the post read, “It’s true! It’s a real, documented hazard. I’m glad that person was wearing a helmet that could be the difference in concussion vs straight up death by it."

A viewer who lived on a tropical island of Samoa commented on Reddit, “Lived in Samoa for three years and everyone would warn you if you were standing under coconuts, there was serious concern in the community especially for outsiders."

