Watch: Woman Fails To Control Her Pitbull, Netizens Are Not Impressed

Adopting a dog comes with a set of responsibilities. You have to take care of their diet, feed and bathe them and also take the canines out for walks. Most important of all, you have to train the animal to make them fit to live with humans. But what happens when the training doesn’t work? This recent viral clip of a woman failing to control her pet pitbull may just answer that query.

The video, which originally was posted by the Instagram page, Failarmy, shows the woman taking her pet pitbull out for a walk, holding onto the dog’s leash, she was unaware of the doom that was about to befall her.

After reaching the porch of her house, the woman tried to adjust her cell phone in her hands. In those brief moments, the pitbull, over-excited to go outside on a sunny day, dashes forward in a split second. Although the woman tries to pull the dog by its leash, she eventually loses her grip.

Losing her balance, the woman trips on the stairs, smashing her phone on the ground as the dog runs away on the lawn.

“Don’t say “walk" unless you mean it," read the caption shared with the video.

The viral video has left many social media users in splits while a few others raised concerns regarding the dog’s poor training.

“Her face broke the fall," joked one user. Another commented that although the video was apparently funny to watch, it showed the woman’s lack of control over such an aggressive breed of dog as the Pitbull.

With the flood of comments, the video has garnered close to 3 million views on Instagram.

However, this is not the first such video to have gone viral on social media. Earlier, a clip showed a woman falling down after lunging at a pooch while walking with her pet dog on a sidewalk.

