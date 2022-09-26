Watch: Woman Freaks Out As Her Bathroom Walls Ooze Blood, Netizens Baffled

Any horror movie fan will know that blood oozing out of sinks, walls and ceilings is a common trope used in horror fiction for years. While fans of this genre enjoy the chills from watching such nail-biting scenes in movies, one will certainly not be keen on watching such a scene play out in real life. However, California resident Lexy Chidester witnessed a real-life scare as her bathroom walls started oozing out blood.

According to a report in The Mirror, the 30-year-old was spooked when she first noticed a red liquid seeping down her washroom cabinet but was quick to dismiss it as a mess made by her brother. But when the volume of the red liquid started getting more prominent with the days, Lexy got worried as it looked like the walls were bleeding.

She was so freaked out that she made a video of it and posted it online, asking people for help or advice regarding the same. The internet was convinced of paranormal activity in her house and many advised her to move out of the “haunted" house immediately. She posted multiple videos regarding the same, and some of them included playing the famed Bloody Mary game in front of the mirror to find out if her house was really haunted.

She posted her story in different parts, which kept her followers waiting with bated breath about what was causing this strange phenomenon. However, the last video cleared things up and the reason was revealed to be very much grounded and realistic with nothing remotely paranormal about it.

It was revealed that rust, not blood, was the cause of the mystery after other commentators on her Instagram video shared that they also had similar problems with their walls.

“It was explained to me that condensation mixed with years of rust and no ventilation – my bathroom doesn’t have a fan – can cause rust in cold metal to liquefy; something I did not know before all this," Lexy said.

However, paranormal enthusiasts and horror geeks were not the ones to settle for such an unintriguing cause and were visibly disappointed by the explanation after an interest built up with so many videos. They are still flooding her comment section by advising her that spirits cannot be ruled out and she still needs to be careful.

