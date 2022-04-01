WATCH: Woman Gets Crab Stuck Inside Ear After Snorkelling in Puerto Rico

When one thinks of the risks involved in snorkelling, visuals of drowning or choking are likely to hit your mind. However, of all the possible mishaps, a woman in Puerto Rico was left with a crab stuck inside her ear after snorkelling. After the small creature crawled inside her ear the woman sought help from someone and got it removed using tweezers. Now, although it may sound like a simple task, it wasn’t that easy to get the creepy crab out. The woman even captured her frightening snorkelling experience in a chilling video and shared it on TikTok, as reported by The Independent.

“Snorkelling in San Juan, A f**king crab you," the woman captioned the clip.

The video shows a close up of the woman’s ear while a person uses tweezers to get hold of something inside it. Feeling the presence of the crab inside her ear, the woman is seen holding her face while getting desperate to get it out.

The person makes several failed attempts to catch the elusive crab and at one point it even appears to be sneaking out. Later, suddenly the crab rushes out of the woman’s ear while the woman stands in shock and disbelief.

Reportedly, the disturbing video went viral while terrifying its millions of viewers on TikTok. Users in the comment section were left disgusted by the incident as one even vowed to never go for snorkelling. “That’s it, I’m done with the ocean," the user wrote.

Another user said that he would have ended his vacation right there if something similar had happened to him. Apparently, the comment prompted a response from the woman who claimed that she still “went Kayaking the next day."

The video also seemed to work as a warning for many to be more cautious while enjoying water sports. As one user wrote that she will make sure to wear earplugs while going for a dip in the ocean.

