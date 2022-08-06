WATCH: Woman Hit By Truck Coming Out Unscathed Will Make You Believe in Miracles

Accidents do not need an invitation as they can happen anytime and anywhere. A simple moment of carelessness or a wrong decision while driving can turn out to be fatal. While many succumb to such life-threatening incidents or get severe injuries, if luck is with one, they might survive to tell the tale.

Something similar happened in the life of an anonymous woman who was accidentally hit by a truck but came unscathed from that dangerous situation. The footage of the incident has gone viral online. The clip begins with a woman who appears to be in haste. Carrying a bag in her hands, she quickly rushes to cross the road.

In an unfortunate turn of events, she gets hit by a truck and falls flat on the ground. The moment she hits the ground, she takes a spin which brings her head close to the back tire of the truck. Her cruel luck suddenly changes and the driver of the vehicle, fortunately, hit the emergency brake which makes the truck come to a halt just in time.

The unknown woman miraculously survives what could have been a fatal accident. She comes back unscathed by staying just a few inches apart from getting her head brutally crushed. The video that’s doing the rounds on the internet was shared by the Twitter page of Shocking Videos. Watch the clip here:

The clip of the lucky girl has generated a thunderous response from netizens online. A user just couldn’t fathom how the woman missed seeing the humungous truck before crossing the road. The user said, “How do you not see a box truck, she’s not even looking at her phone like most people who challenge Darwin. Lucky."

Another appreciated the company of the vehicle for building an efficient brake system for the truck, “Holy shit! She’s lucky that guy had excellent brakes on his truck! She’s probably used up all her luck for the remainder of her life on that."

A netizen also thanked the exceptional driving skill of the truck driver and wrote, “Appreciate to truck driver’s skill and braking system of the truck company. Hope people Will learn something from this video and not put their lives in danger."

Meanwhile, a user warned, “Before crossing any road, just look either side you will never face any problem."

The viral clip has garnered over 719 thousand views and over 18 thousand likes on the micro-blogging site.

