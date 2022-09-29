Watch: Woman Munches on Live Crabs, Twitter Has Mixed Feelings About it

Social media is home to some of the most bizarre videos in the world. One such bizarre video surfaced on Twitter on Wednesday. James Andre Jefferson Jr. posted a video on the microblogging platform that showed a woman eating live crabs.

The 29-second-long video showed an Asian woman munching on some live crabs. Captioned, “Why is She Eating Live Baby Crabs Like They Chips?!" The video also featured the woman stopping the crabs from crawling out of the bowl. She seems unphased while chewing on the crabs and seems to enjoy the crunch.

It isn’t uncommon to have seafood but having live crabs is something that people find disgusting. According to the New York Post, the woman has a TikTok account and the clip on her account has more than 87 lakh views. The users on the platform expressed shock and discontent as they commented about how animals should be treated with respect and that eating them while they are alive is cruel.

A user said, “Not trying to be a vegan but animals have PHYSICAL feelings too." Another said, “That’s God’s creatures so we should treat them with respect." A third user wrote – “Na this isn’t right like we eat it too but not like this."

Others were also concerned for the woman who was eating them and expressed their concern writing, “Imagine the number of parasites they could have since they’re not cooked." Another user suggested that he also eats crabs but they are never alive. He wrote, “Dude I don’t mind eating them dead, but alive that’s very messed up that you did that to them."

Some even defended her by saying that eating crabs alive might be a part of her culture. The conflicted mindsets, however, did not stop the TikTok user from posting videos of her eating live crabs.

