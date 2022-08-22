Watch: Woman Performs Crunches Mid-Air While Skydiving, Netizens Amazed

Social media is full of videos featuring people who love adventure sports. Some of these videos show you the first-person perspective of what it looks like when you try out the adventure sport. The second type of video is the one where a cameraman captures the adventure sports enthusiast trying it out. The second type showcases the different ways people like to perform the sport. A video showing a woman skydiving has gone viral for the same reason.

Katie Vasenina shared a video on Instagram with the caption, “The only way to workout abs". In the video, the cameraman captures her as she heads out of the plane. But before jumping off, she performs a set of two crunches in the air. With a smile on her face, the daredevil showed that she is a pro at skydiving.

Advertisement

The video has gone viral and in three weeks, it has gathered over 5 crore views and more than 6 lakh likes. The comment section was filled with people appreciating her for the innovative skydiving exit. A user talked about another workout in the comment and wrote – “Can I just plank". Another person commented – “Quick workout sesh". Some others thanked Katie for giving them “a new exit to try."

Katie is a PhD student at the University of Central Florida in the Kinesiology division and a VIP coach at WarriorBabe. Her videos are evidence that she is a huge skydiving enthusiast as almost all her reels are related to the adventure sport. She has over 1.4 lakh followers and is loved by the people of Instagram as all of her 24 reels have a good number of views. Nine of the 24 reels have a minimum of lakh views and 2 others including the video discussed today have more than 5 crore views. Her highest count is 6.78 crore views and the video showed her propelling herself away from the flight while skydiving.

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here