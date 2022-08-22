Watch: Woman Performs Dangerous Aerobics On Lamp Post, Netizens Concerned

Workout is important to maintain a healthy lifestyle. People generally indulge in such aerobics either in the confines of their homes or by hitting the gym. However, a recent viral video, which has taken the Internet by storm, captured a woman doing pull-ups on a street lamp post.

An account named Next Level Skills uploaded the unusual video on the micro-blogging site, lauding the unusual skills of the woman. “Amazing Skills and Strength!" read the tweet.

The 58-second video reveals a woman twirling in front of the camera with a smile before she attempts the dangerous feat. She approaches one of the street lamp posts lined in front of her and begins removing her high heels.

Much to the amusement of netizens, the woman gracefully climbs up the pole and grabs the iron rod protruding from the lamppost. She seems to tighten her grip on the rod and starts performing pull-ups, effortlessly in her mini-black dress.

As the video progresses, she turns around and wows people with her elegant pole dance moves. After the woman completes her stunt, she climbs down again in a graceful move with a smile on her face.

Netizens were divided in opinion regarding the video. While one Twitterati commented, “Omg the strength one needs to do this is amazing," another showed concern and wrote, “I was waiting for the bar to give way because they’re made to support flower pots, not a grown human being."

Earlier, another such video of a woman performing difficult workouts in a saree went immensely viral on social media. Many called her to be redefining the term “traditional workout."

