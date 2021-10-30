WATCH: Woman Plays Piano For Grandpa Who Has Alzheimer's and Doesn't Know Her Name

For most of us, grandparents hold a special place in our lives, and many of us do go above and beyond to steal moments from time and create sweet memories with them. One of the fine examples of that was shown by a Chinese-German artist Sheela Awe. The creator posted a Reel on Instagram earlier this week, where she showcased how she connected with her grandfather, who is battling Alzheimer’s disease, a progressive neurologic disorder that causes the brain to shrink and affects the patient’s memory. The reel showed Sheela playing her grandfather’s piano. Listening to the melodious tune being played by Sheela, the grandfather sneaks into the room and tries to process who is the person playing the piano. Enchanted by Sheela’s piano playing skills, the grandfather stays in the room and even gives her a thumbs up for her impressive skills. The artistshared the Reel and mentioned in the caption, “My grandpa is 93 and has Alzheimer’s. He doesn’t know my name, where I live or who I am. This is us, sharing a moment of happiness, where memory doesn’t have to play a part in the experience.”

Spreading her optimism through this short video, Sheela urged her viewers, “Life is too short y’all. Make space for love and cherish the present moment with your loved ones.”

The video has been doing the rounds on the social media platform since it was shared a few days ago. Many viewers found the video too emotional and heartwarming. Netizens have shared their thoughts on the bittersweet video in the comments. As one user commented, “Omg (oh my God) Sheela, this made me cry a little. I miss my grandpa.” Another user described the video in the comments as, “this is so beautiful,” while one user wrote, “This is so precious.”

Some users even complimented Sheela’s piano playing skills, as one comment read, “You’re so talented.” Another admirer of Sheela’s skills commented, “And she plays the piano. Who are you women?”

Have you checked out this heartwarming video yet?

