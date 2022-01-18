WATCH: Woman Pushed in Front of Metro Train in Brussels in Heart-stopping Viral Video

The CCTV footage showcased that luckily, the woman was able to escape without any injuries as the train halted in the nick of time. In a shocking incident, a man deliberately pushed a woman in front of an oncoming metro train in Brussels. It took place at the Rogier metro station of the Belgian capital on January 14. The CCTV footage showcased that luckily, the woman was able to escape without any injuries as the train halted in the nick of time. The hair-raising footage, which has now been widely shared online, features a man walking restlessly along the platform. Later, he pushed the woman in front of the train. In the footage, the man was filmed running forward and pushing the woman onto the tracks just as the metro approached. Luckily, the bystanders rushed to help her up and even the train’s driver displayed quick reflexes and pulled the emergency brake, thereby saving the woman’s life.

Following the tragic incident, it resulted in metro traffic being interrupted between the stations Elisabeth and Arts-Loi until 20:15.

Watch the video here:

The spokesperson for STIB, Guy Sablon, told The Brussels Times that though the driver reacted very well, he is very much in shock, as is the victim.

The woman and the metro driver were both taken to the hospital for treatment. The two will be soon allowed to return home.

Meanwhile, the perpetrator ran away after pushing the woman. However, the Brussels’ public prosecutor’s office said the man was arrested soon afterward at another metro station. “Thanks to the distribution of the images of the suspect within the police services, he was intercepted a few minutes later while he was in the metro station De Brouckère," spokesperson Sarah Durant said.

He has been charged with attempted homicide. While the investigation has been launched into the incident in order to determine the suspect’s real motives, a psychiatrist has also been appointed to look into his mental condition.

