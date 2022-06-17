WATCH: Woman Screams in Terror as Ostrich Pokes its Head Through Her Car Window

Have you ever been to a safari park? Sometimes tiny, cuddly creatures are belligerent, while a giant animal can be truly adorable and friendly. A woman visiting the safari park, for the first time, with her friend misunderstood the intentions of an ostrich and was left panicking and screaming. Her friend captured the moment. Chloe Benham visited the Safari Wild Animal Park in Como, Mississippi. While her friend, Stephen was driving the car, Chloe had a packet of food to feed the safari animals. An ostrich appears in the scene and by the time, Chloe could take out food from the packet, the ostrich poked its head through her car window, in search of food. Not once, but multiple times, leaving the 22-year-old panicking and screaming.

Upon spotting the food packet in Chloe’s hand, the animal made its way towards her. Chloe, who was already terrified, began to shriek with fear. Moments later, Chloe gathered her composure got some corn in her hand and reached out to give it to the bird.

The video of shared on the YouTube channel of SWNS. Watch video:

After a while, as they drove past the bird, both of them burst out laughing and described the day as “absolutely hilarious”. Chloe told Daily Mail UK, “I probably laughed the hardest I ever have in my life. There were a ton of ostriches across the animal park grounds, so we did encounter them after this. I made sure to roll up my window before they could get another chance to stick their head in the car.”

Stephen, who is a bartender, was surprised upon seeing Chloe’s reaction, as she grew up around farm animals and loved goats.

“I never expected her to be scared of any of them, let alone an ostrich! Neither of us knew what was coming,” Stephen said.

