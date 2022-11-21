Home » News » Buzz » WATCH: Woman Skates Gracefully With Pet Dog and Horse, Leaves Internet in Awe

WATCH: Woman Skates Gracefully With Pet Dog and Horse, Leaves Internet in Awe

November 21, 2022

A short video of a woman gracefully skating on an empty stretch of road has gone viral on social media. But what makes it more interesting is that she is not alone but accompanied by her pet buddies, a horse, and a dog.

Last Updated: November 21, 2022, 09:55 IST

The animals do not leave the woman alone even for a tad second and continue to follow her. (Credits: Twitter)
Developing an affectionate bond in one’s life is nothing less than a blessing and humans often have such a pure bond with their pet animals. Now, a heartwarming clip of a woman spending quality time with her pet pooch and a horse is proof of it. A short video of a woman gracefully skating on an empty stretch of road has gone viral on social media. But what makes it more interesting is that she is not alone but accompanied by her pet buddies, a horse, and a dog. The animals do not leave the woman alone even for a tad second and continue to follow her.

While the dog outmatches their speed, the horse can be seen maintaining just the right amount of pace to catch up with the woman. Amidst this, the beautiful sunrise and the abundance of green lush in the background accentuate the scenic vision to another level. The Twitter user who shared the clip, captioned it, “Happiness," leaving the internet absolutely in awe of the trio’s bond. Watch the video below:

While responding to the clip, a user wrote, “What a great illustration of the interaction between a horse, a dog, and a human. Thanks."

Another said the clip is the perfect example of a world where animals and humans co-exist cordially, “This is a perfect example of a world in which we should live. All animals are free from any kind of chains, ropes, etc. Humans living in full natural environment instead of concrete lifeless cities."

One more joined, “Wow. What a lucky person she is and a brilliant way to exercise. Freedom at its best!"

“Beautiful, great, fun-loving scene of a human and two animal buddies enjoying an outing together," commented another.

The viral clip has amassed over 5.4 million views and more than two lakh likes on the micro-blogging site.

