Watch: Woman Slips And Falls While Trying To Swing Her Way Into A Lake

Accidents can take place anywhere, at any time. We must stay attentive and make sure that we take necessary precautions, especially when we are about to do something adventurous. Adventure sports and similar activities come with a risk, and your careless behaviour may land you in a hospital bed. A video showing two women trying to jump off a high ground into the water, using a rope, has recently gone viral on social media as it went wrong for one of them.

The video was shared on Twitter with the caption, “WAIT FOR IT!". It showed two bikini-clad women trying. However, it went wrong midway as one of them did not hold the rope tight enough and slipped after losing her balance. She crashed into the uneven ground even before touching the water. The woman then landed in the water with her face up.

The video has gone viral on the micro-blogging platform with over 2 lakh views. Although the video left some people in splits, others were concerned if the woman who slipped was doing fine.

A user wrote, “Bro, is she okay?" with a GIF that showed actor Pedro Pascal bursting into tears after laughing for a few seconds, indicating that the video turned out to be sad rather than funny.

Many others called her lucky as she missed hitting her head on the rocks by a few centimeters.

Another user wrote, “That’s probably going to sting a little."

A third user suggested that she might have had a concussion and wrote, “Concussion protocol for her. I hope she is okay."

