WATCH: Woman Surprises Sneakerhead Husband With Pregnancy News in Jordan Box

A woman’s unique way of surprising her husband with the news of her pregnancy is one of the most wholesome videos you will watch on the internet today. Instagram user Coral Wocknitz wanted the pregnancy announcement to be a special moment for her sneakerhead husband Austin Wocknitz. To surprise him, she placed her positive pregnancy result inside a wrapped-up Jordon shoebox. Coral also filmed her husband’s reaction while he opened up the box and the clip has been winning hearts on the internet.

The Instagram reel that was shared a couple of weeks ago has gone viral on the photo-sharing application. The clip begins with Austin opening up the gift wrap in utter excitement and being taken aback to see a Jordan shoe box in front of him. As soon as he opens the box he is quite elated to see the positive pregnancy test which is kept along with a customized ‘Dad’ sweatshirt. He looks at his wife to reconfirm what’s place in front of him and immediately moves to tears.

In the end, he places the box aside and embraces his wife to mark the personal milestone. While sharing the video, Coral wrote, “Probably the most wholesome video on my camera roll to date. Get ready for the waterworks. Sorry, it wasn’t Jordans Austin.” In a subsequent post, the couple shared, “We cannot contain our excitement!!! Baby Wocknitz is due on their daddy’s birthday, Feb 27th! Hopefully, they’re not as big a fan of Jordan’s as their dad but they might share a birthday so I can’t get my hopes up.” Watch the video below:

As soon as the clip surfaced online, it went viral in no time. With over 3 lakh likes and 90 lakh views, a barrage of netizens took to the comments section of the post to wish the Wocknitz family. A user wrote, “I’m bawling. Seriously the most precious video,” another said, “Wow that made me tear up a bit congrats you guys.” One more added, “Holy sweetness batman how precious to have his adorable reaction.” Meanwhile, a netizen said, “Aww this is soo sweet. I’m excited for you both to be parents!”

