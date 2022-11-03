Watch: Woman Teaches Young Kids Under a Flyover, People 'Salute' Her

Education is one of the most important pillars of success. If a person lacks basic education, it is very difficult for them to compete in the real world of cut-throat competition. To earn, a skill is necessary. To hone a skill, education that includes both theoretical and practical knowledge is a requirement.

A video of a woman teaching young kids under a flyover is going viral. With a hand on a whiteboard, the woman is seen addressing the young kids as the world goes about their lives. While News18 hasn’t independently verified the video, the clip appears to have been shot in Delhi somewhere.

Advertisement

Despite heavy traffic, the woman was determined to teach them and the children also listened to her with interest. The video featured a text that read, “Look what I found, salute to her" and was recorded by a person who was passing by on the other side of the bridge.

Top showsha video

Shared on November 1 and captioned, “This video made my day", the 15-second footage went viral with over 82K views and more than 6K likes within two days.

People in the comments section were in support of the woman teaching and some of them even saluted her.

A user commented, “Hey, someone living close by, please ensure there is a place for teaching class. We will raise funds for this. We will donate and make things happen."

Advertisement

Another wrote, “Such a beautiful soul to teach these kids."

A third user commented, “She can be called Goddess Saraswati’s incarnation."

Read all the Latest Buzz News here