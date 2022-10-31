WATCH: Woman's Expression on Daughter Announcing Pregnancy is Priceless

Entering parenthood is one of the most beautiful feelings and sharing the news with loved ones is a remarkable moment for any parent-to-be. In today’s world, where it’s easier to capture our most precious moments with a single click, many moms-to-be encapsulate the reactions of their loved ones when they break the news of their pregnancy to them. From the special idea for the reveal to seeing people’s reactions to the big news, such videos leave one smiling from ear to ear and can even make one teary-eyed. This Reddit video is just another example of such revelations. It shows a daughter surprising her mother with the news of her pregnancy.

In the 33-second-video, a mother is seen opening a cardboard box while her daughter stands near the kitchen platform. On opening the box, the elderly woman notices a baby cloth and appears to be quite stunned and immediately takes a step back. She soon looks at her daughter with a confused face and her daughter immediately smiles and nods her head in confirmation of her pregnancy. The grandmother-to-be is thrilled by the news and jumps in excitement, hugging her pregnant daughter. Later, their dog joins them, and the overjoyed grandmother-to-be shares the good news with the pet. The caption of the post read, “Telling my mom (who has been DESPERATE for a grand baby) that I’m pregnant". Watch the adorable video below.

Many users congratulated the expecting mother and left positive comments on the video. One of the users wrote, “Somehow, I started having tears in my eyes. I don’t know why, because I have seen videos like that (where a woman tells someone that she’s pregnant) here on Reddit before, but it’s the first time I almost cry seeing one of these". Another user wrote, “This is too sweet". A third user wrote, “Congratulations. BTW tears are running down my face. 🙂

The video has garnered over 5,000 views.

