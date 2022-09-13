Watch: Woman's Happy Dance On Reunion With Her Dog

Pets are a great addition to one’s life. For most pet owners, the animals are no less than family members. And this recent viral video of a woman’s reunion with her lost dog is a testimony to this fact. The video showcases a flow of emotions as the pet parent is reunited with her dog after more than two weeks. The video posted on Instagram with a caption, “If this isn’t the most joyful thing you see all week! Dog Reunion," opens to show a woman dancing in joy after reuniting with her dog, who was lost for about two weeks. The woman plays with her four-legged companion, who ecstatically greets her after a long separation. The two can also be seen hugging towards the end of the clip.

The video featured a text that revealed that the dog had gotten lost while trying to run away from the fireworks around it. A local animal shelter then helped the pet parent to reunite with her dog.

Soon, after the video of this reunion was posted, it went viral garnering over 2 million views on Instagram. Hundreds of users also flocked to the comment section of the video to share their reactions on the same.

People poured their love for the video and the parent-dog duo in the comments. A user commented, “Her laugh is everything. Pure joy." Another user revealed how the video makes us realize the loyalty of dogs and wrote, “Our dogs are so loyal!! They teach us, unconditional Love!"

“This is the sweetest thing my eyes ever saw," read the third comment. Many others were all hearts in the comment section of the viral video.

