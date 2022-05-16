WATCH: Woman's Live Streaming Goes Horribly Wrong After Steak Pan Catches Fire

Social media has not just given people a platform to flaunt their hidden talent, but it has also generated employment opportunities for many. People give tutorials on how to dress up, do make-up and even cook food. Home cooks are seen sharing their recipes, as they teach their followers how to cook a plethora of meals and fancy dishes. Now, the videos are usually pre-recorded, but one young woman took on the daring task of live-streaming her session. Things quickly went awry at the online streaming party when flames started to rage in her kitchen. Netizens mocked the influencer by pointing out flaws in how she handled the situation, however, a couple of them were sympathetic.

Kelly Caron, a streamer known as Kjanecaron, was attempting to cook a steak. She was live streaming on the American service Twitch. When she began searing the meat, viewers could see smoke coming out of the pan. In an attempt to save the piece of meat, Caron removed the steak from the oil-soaked pan using a tong clamp. She further tried to fan away from the heavy smoke by hand.

Within a fraction of seconds, things escalated quickly, and a sudden fiery eruption was noticed. The eruption had sent smoke alarms to blare in the background. Panicked by the occurrence, the social media star was then seen trying to put out the grease fire by placing the pan under the tap of the sink. Naturally, this caused the flame to rage further.

The Miami-based star can be heard swearing on camera, as she is panicking and running from one side to another. Caron splashed some more water, only to worsen the fire situation. “I don’t know what to do, you guys," she said to her viewers.

Dexerto, which often shares news related to influencers, gamers, and next-generation icons, shared the video on Twitter.

Watch video:

“The streamer later announced in an Instagram story that she was fine, and mentioned that the fire department came to help," Dexertotweeted.

“Somebody donate enough money for her to learn fire and cooking safety," a user wrote on the microblogging site. “Why would you do a cooking stream if you don’t know the basics of safe cooking?" someone questioned.

Instead of belittling the incident like the majority, a couple of users shared tips for extinguishing kitchen fires.

How would you have handled that kitchen fire?

