WATCH: Women Perform Traditional Folk Dance During International Kullu Dussehra Festival 2022

The International Kullu Dussehra Festival began on October 5 and is slated to go on till October 11, this year. A major attraction of the Kullu Dussehra celebrations is the Lord Raghunath Rath Yatra, a procession of the region’s chief deity. This year also marks the return of full-swing celebrations at the Dussehra festival after restrictions on gathering during the COVID-19 pandemic for the last two years. A video of thousands of women doing folk dance has surfaced online as the week-long Kullu Dussehra celebration is still underway in Himachal Pradesh.

Nearly 8,000 women, dressed in traditional attire, performed folk dance at Kullu’s Rath Maidan on the third day of the International Kullu Dussehra Festival. In a clip shared by news agency ANI, the women can be seen performing folk dance in complete sync, with traditional music playing in the background.

Earlier on October 5, Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with Himachal Pradesh’s CM Jai Ram Thakur, and Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar, took part in the inaugural Rath Yatra at Dhalpur Ground in Kullu.

With thousands of other worshippers, the Prime Minister walked to the main attraction of the celebration and paid his respects to Bhagwan Raghunath. He greeted everyone and witnessed the beautiful Rath Yatra as well as the grand congregation of the deities during the traditional Kullu Dussehra celebrations.

The famous Kullu Dussehra is celebrated seven days after Vijayadashami. The Kullu Dussehra is distinct from other celebrations since there is no Ram Lila, Durga Puja, or burning of the effigies of Ravana, Meghnath, or Kumbhkaran. Instead, Ras Lila is a common practice in this region.

Kullu Dussehra was designated an “international festival" in 1972 and has since brought on cultural troupes from all over the world performing alongside performers from other regions of the country. It is also an opportunity to highlight the region’s rich folk culture.

