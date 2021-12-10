WATCH: Woman Poses as Waitress to Surprise Family on Reunion After 2 Years

There’s no place like home and no feeling like being around the family. We may move to new cities and places in our quest to make a successful life but the joy of returning home to our families after a long gap never be matched with anything else in this world. And this viral video of a young girl reuniting with her family after a gap of nearly 3 years reinstalls this fact. The video shared by the Instagram page Good News Movement shows this girl named Simona pretending to be a waitress at a restaurant where her family had come to eat. Simona walks up to her family’s table to take the order but her parents soon recognize her and what followed was an overflow of emotion. The video later shows Simona’s reunion with her grandma and another member of the family.

“W BACK! Simona poses as a waitress to surprise her family at dinner. After 2 years and 7 months, 944 days, I’m back home (in Italy)," read the caption of the video.

Watch it here:

The emotional video left netizens overwhelmed as it received over 16 lakh views along with 1 lakh likes on Instagram. The comment section was filled with varied reacting from Instagram users. “I felt every one of those hugs. She’s a lucky girl " wrote a user in her reaction, while another comment suggested that Simona’s father instantly knew that it was her daughter in the waitress dress. The comment read “The dad just knew that was his daughter! Blood is forever thicker than water."

The comment section was flooded with reactions of users who could not hold their emotions back after watching this heartwarming reunion. One such user wrote, “Oh Gosh, the poor mum nearly had a heart attack! Such love. Tears in my eyes."

Like we said there’s no feeling like being around the family.

What do you think of this clip?

