WATCH: World Gravy Wrestling Championship is Back to Cause Stir in UK

The World Gravy Wrestling Championship, one of the craziest culinary competitions, was held in the UK after a hiatus of over two years owing to the COVID-19 pandemic. Many wrestlers took part in the 12 iterations of the annual event that took place outside the Rose ‘N’ Bowl Pub in Rossendale, Lancashire. According to the rules of the competition, all the wrestlers have to grapple each other in a pool of gravy for a 2-minute bout. The 12th annual World Gravy Wrestling Championship was held on Monday, August 29.

It is a charitable event that raises funds for the East Lancashire Hospice. As per a report by BBC, the pub’s manager Carol Lowe said in a statement that it is ‘amazing’ to be back after the event was cancelled in 2020 and 2021 due to COVID restrictions. He added that the reopening of the event witnessed a flocking of people, who came to participate and watch the wrestling match from far away. Lowe described the atmosphere to be ‘absolutely bouncing’.

Notably, the competitors of the event are not only judged for their grappling techniques but also for their fancy dress. The entertainment quotient also majorly contributes toward registering a victory. Lowe claimed that the competition is ‘messy’ and explained, “Basically, people come in fancy dress – men and ladies – and then they wrestle in gravy and get eliminated as the day goes on."

A video of the event has also begun doing the rounds on social media. In the viral clip, participants can be seen immersed in gravy as they put up an exciting fight for the bystanders.

During an after-match interview, one male wrestler said, “I go out to win. I don’t do ifs, buts, or maybes. I do absolutes. And, anyone who comes my way, I’ll crush with my hands."

When a female participant was asked about the match, she called it ‘empowering’. While doing so, she also revealed her tactic of going for the neck during the competition. Watch the video below:

The clip has garnered over 50 thousand likes on the photo-sharing application. Reportedly, Lloyd Clarkson won the men’s event at the 12th World Gravy Wrestling Championship, meanwhile, Imogen Young took the women’s title home.

