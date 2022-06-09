WATCH: Wounded Monkey Turns up to Clinic with its Baby for Treatment in Bihar

The internet is flooded with videos of monkeys stealing, snatching, and doing all weird antics. Now, in an interesting incident, a monkey walked into the clinic of a doctor for treatment. Yes, you read it right. The incident took place in Bihar’s Sasaram, the district headquarters of Rohtas. The monkey had come in to get its wounds treated, taking everyone around by surprise. The doctor responded by promptly attending to the monkey. He provided it treatment after which it quietly left the scene without causing any trouble to anyone or the surrounding.

A video of the doctor bandaging the monkey’s wounds has gone viral on social media. The caption alongside the 45-second clip, shared by a Twitter user, read, “Sasaram mai ek bandar apne bacho ke sath apna ilaj karvane pahucha. Ilaj karne wale doctor SM Ahmed khud ko saubhagyashali mante hai ki Hanuman Ji khud unke paas aaye (In Sasaram, a monkey reached a private hospital with his child to get himself treated. Doctor SM Ahmed, who treated the monkey, considers himself fortunate that Hanuman ji himself came to him)”

Advertisement

Watch video:

Ahmad was sitting in his private clinic, which is located in the Shahzuma locality of the town. Suddenly, he saw the female monkey with the little baby sticking to its chest making an entry into his clinic. The monkey came in and calmly sat down on the bed, showing the wounds on its body. The doctor immediately got down to work. He applied ointment to treat the wounds and further tied them with a bandage.

Advertisement

As soon as the news spread in town, people thronged the clinic to witness the scene. While the doctor was busy treating the simian, local residents made videos of the entire incident which have gone viral. After getting the medical aid, the monkey along with its child left the scene.

Isn’t the incident heartwarming?

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.