Watch: Young Boy Tweaks Raaj Kumar's Dialogue From Tiranga, Internet Loves it

The world of the Internet keeps treating us with some emotional or funny content now and then. Today, we have something that will make your jaw hurt because it’s hilarious. The video is said to be from Uttar Pradesh’s Bundelkhand.

You must have seen that a lot of films become popular because of their dialogues. But this one is about a dialogue of a kid going viral on social media. The boy speaks in his way on camera and looks adorable.

The video starts with a question, “Kaunse school me padhte ho (In which school do you study)?" To this, the boy answers, “Bhagwat Prasad Memorial Intercollege, Srinath Vihar, Banda" which is in Uttar Pradesh.

The next question “Naam kya hai tumhara (what is your name)?" To this, the boy answers, “My name is Vivek Kumar."

Next up, they ask for dialogue and then comes the hilarious one, “Na goli se, na talwaar se, banda darta hai toh baapu ki maar se. (Neither the bullet nor the sword, I am only afraid of my father’s beating)."

The video has been shared on YouTube and has received over 17,000 views in just a few days. This video of Vivek has been loved by people on social media. They loved not only the dialogue but also how it was delivered.

