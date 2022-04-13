WATCH: YouTuber Buys 'Incredibly Creepy' Robot Doppelganger of Himself

Humanoid robots have, quite quickly, covered the journey from Sci-fi thrillers to actual reality. What used to be a topic of fascination in movies and needed VFX to achieve is now a tangible product. Companies are churning out these robots and people can actually purchase them for multiple purposes. A popular YouTuber, Tom Scott, recently made such a purchase where he asked a robot manufacturer, Engineered Arts, to make a humanoid robot just like him, and so they did! The video of the interaction between Tom and his robot doppelganger is out now and the internet is creeped out by how exact the robot mimics Tom’s features.

Tom, very artfully, did a sponsored advertisement for a VPN company in the video. Not human Tom; the humanoid robot version of Tom was the one to do the sponsored advertisement. The company, Engineered Arts, makes a range of robots – Robothespian, Quinn, Mesmer, Ameca – out of which, Tom chose the Mesmer.

Tom, like his viewers, was flabbergasted to see the details of the work. The skin was painted with silicon paint to match the complexion and texture of Tom’s skin. The hair was hand-planted one by one. The multiple tiny motors added the human touch to the bot as he exactly replicated Tom’s minor facial movements as well. “This is SO incredibly creepy but also SO incredibly cool," a commenter wrote.

Take a look at the video here:

Since being shared by Tom, the video has amassed more than 15 lakh views and roughly 1 lakh likes. Netizens are both impressed and creeped out by seeing Tom and Tom’s robot doppelganger in the same frame.

One user wrote, “This is so incredibly creepy but also so incredibly cool.” Another wrote, “The detailing on the robot is insane.” One user highlighted the part where Tom interrupts the humanoid robot and he instantly gives a shrinking facial expression asserting annoyance. “Tom meeting his robot felt like a twist in a horror movie,” wrote one user.

