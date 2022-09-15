Watch: YouTuber Murliwale Hausla’s Compassionate Act Will Make Your Day

There is nothing more admirable than people saving the lives of animals out of sheer love for them. These people set an example for society out of their selfless care and compassion. A similar act was seen recently when YouTuber Murliwale Hausla saved a snake. This snake had killed two hens and swallowed their eggs as well. Severely enraged by this, villagers were adamant to kill the serpent. However, Murliwale intervened and saved the snake in time. Later, the serpent was also able to spew the eggs.

The video shows Murliwale protecting the snake from villagers, who made many attempts to kill it. Murliwale explains that in monsoon, snake pits get filled with water, and it becomes difficult for them to live there. Hence, they are often seen on farms, houses etc.

Murliwale then went to the house where the serpent had killed hens and was trapped by the villagers. He worked very cautiously and brought out the dead hens using a tool. While doing this, it is seen that the snake was constantly trying to bite him. Undeterred by this, Murliwale brought out the snake as well using his tool.

After this, we can see the snake spewing the eggs. Signs of discomfort could be seen on the snake’s face. It was not able to digest the eggs, which caused this uneasiness. Finally, when the snake spewed both eggs, he was carefully put in a bag by Murliwale. Impressed by Murliwale’s skills, all villagers standing nearby applauded his courage. This video has garnered more than 1 crore views.

Murliwale’s fans were extremely happy with his bravery and expressed their happiness in the comment section. One follower wrote that Murliwale should be awarded the Padma Bhushan award next year for his contribution towards ecological balance. Others were happy that he has amassed more than 7 Million subscribers on his channel.

