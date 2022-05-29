Water Ice Found on Moon Could Be Result of Turbulent Volcanic Activity, Study Reveals

The discovery of water on the Moon was quite exciting news for the scientific community and now further research has revealed some more information regarding the source of that water. A recent study published in the Planetary Science Journal earlier this month has revealed that the water present on the lunar surface might be the result of volcanic activity.

The study, led by planetary scientist Andrew Wilcoski of the University of Colorado Boulder, suggests that there would have been sufficient amounts of water molecules in the ancient Moon’s volcanic outgassing to fall back down to the surface and form sheets of ice in permanent shadow. Researchers mention in their study, that one potential source of water to the lunar poles is the volcanic outgassing of volatiles from the lunar interior and subsequent condensation of erupted water vapour as surface ice.

In their latest study, the group of scientists extrapolated that billions of years ago, the Moon might have been a hot mess. One of the pieces of evidence is the dark patches present on the lunar surface visible during the full Moon. The dark patches are speculated to be vast plains of volcanic rock, from a period of large-scale volcanic activity that may have begun as early as 4.2 billion years ago. The study mentions that the volcanic activity lasted until about one billion years ago. During the turbulent time, numerous volcanoes spewed lava out onto the Moon, covering the surface with volcanic landscapes. Besides the lava, the volcanic eruptions would have also included massive clouds of volcanic gases, comprising carbon monoxide and water vapour.

The recent study hypothesised that what if the water vapour did not all dissipate in the solar wind but settled on the lunar surface like frost. The study reached its conclusion after researchers conducted modelling, based on an average massive eruption rate of around once every 22,000 years. The group of scientists also studied the rate at which the volcanic gases escaped into space, compared to how much condensed, froze, and settled on the lunar surface. Their model suggested that roughly 15 percent of the water settles and forms a frost on the lunar nightside, around 8.2 quadrillion kilograms. Some of that frost would have vanished in sunlight over time. However, over billions of years, enough water could have remained to constitute a significant proportion of the ice that remains today.

In a statement, research co-author Paul Hayne said, “It’s possible that five or ten metres below the surface, you have big sheets of ice." Researchers also mention that most of that ice has probably accumulated near the moon’s poles and may be buried under several feet of lunar dust, or regolith.

